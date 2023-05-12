Freaky Friday sequel officially in the works with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

A sequel to the 2003 film Freaky Friday is officially in the works, with original stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis expected to return.

The cult-classic movie followed Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan), whose fractured relationship is put under even more strain when they inexplicably switch bodies and are forced to live each other’s lives.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney are now working on a sequel to the film, with Elyse Hollander writing the script.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Lindsay addressed the possibility of a Freaky Friday sequel.

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” she said. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

Rumours of a sequel began to circulate back in February, when Jamie Lee posted a photo of her and Lindsay on Instagram alongside the caption: “It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!”

Lindsay shot to fame when she was just 11 years old, thanks to her role in the 1998 film The Parent Trap.

However, she’s best known for playing Cady in the 2004 cult classic film, Mean Girls, and for her starring role in 2003’s Freaky Friday.

In the early 2010s, the actress took a step back from the spotlight and later moved abroad to open a beach club in Greece – which she documented in an MTV reality show.

But in 2019, Lindsay announced her plan to return to acting during CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, as she shared her desire to “get back the life that I worked so hard for”.

The 36-year-old’s comeback film, a festive rom-com called Falling for Christmas, premiered on Netflix in November.

The actress also filmed an upcoming rom-com called Irish Wish in Ireland last year.