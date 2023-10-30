Former SNL writer Kevin Brennan comes under fire for ‘disgusting’ tweets about Matthew Perry’s death

Former Saturday Night Live writer Kevin Brennan has come under fire for his “disgusting” tweets about Matthew Perry’s death.

The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, died on October 28 aged 54.

He was found unresponsive at his LA home after an apparent drowning in his hot tub.

TMZ previously reported that although first responders didn’t find any illicit drugs at the scene, they found numerous prescription drugs.

Police told the publication that Matthew was on anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and COPD medication.

On October 29, the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that an autopsy had been completed; however, the results are pending a toxicology report, which reportedly can take weeks to come through.

Taking to X, former SNL writer and comedian Kevin tweeted a link to TMZ’s initial coverage of Matthew’s passing, with the caption: “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.”

Kevin later responded to TMZ’s coverage of his mocking of Matthew’s death, writing: “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.”

One X user asked: “Why is drowning in a hot tub funny?,” to which he replied: “Because it’s not very deep.”.

The comedian faced a major amount of criticism, but refused to back down from his comments.

Taking to X on Monday, he tweeted: “Am I trending yet?”

Because it’s not very deep. https://t.co/cPnFaNLSOW — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 30, 2023

In response to Kevin’s tweets, one X user penned: “It’s really sad when someone takes a tragedy and tries to gain popularity from it.”

Another wrote: “These words are utterly ridiculous for you to drum up the nerve to say at such a sensitive time for his family. Shame on you! Shame on you!”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “This is gross, dude.”