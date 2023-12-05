Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star defends Kyle Richards amid costars response to Mauricio Umansky split

Teddi Mellencamp has defended Kyle Richards after her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars’ reacted to Kyle’s split from Mauricio Umansky.

In a recent episode of the hit reality TV series, numerous co-stars grilled Kyle over her ongoing marriage troubles with her husband.

Now, the former housewife has taken to Kyle’s defense.

The 42-year-old told E! News at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball: “I’m so confused as to why some of the women—when she said in episode one ‘I’m struggling’—why no one asked any questions.”

“Why nobody said is ‘there anything I can do?’ Why nobody was an actual friend in that moment. And now, episodes later, are kind of coming at her.

“Like, she already told you guys and none of you chose to ask. That’s the part that’s hard,” Teddi added.”

Despite the couple’s marriage troubles, Teddi applauded the pair’s honestly: “I think that in every marriage there are extreme highs and lows.”

“And I think the more people talk about it the more we normalize the fight you have to do to stay together as a married couple. They’ve had an incredible journey.”

Teddi added: “I love that entire family and I just want what’s best for them.”

In July, it was reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had split from her husband after 27 years of marriage; however, they later revealed they just separated after having a “rough year”.

In a previous episode of the reality TV show, Kyle had lunch with Dorit Kemsley and discussed her recent marriage woes and her decision to remain sober: “I think a lot of it has to do with us having a harder year, is I expected more from him, from what I was going through, which I know you can understand.”

Kyle continued: “Also, probably, you know how he loves to go drink. And does a lot of business events where I’m supposed to go and be a wife and be supportive.”

“I don’t want to go to these parties,” the reality TV star added.

The mother-of-three got emotional during their conversation and confessed: “I think the way my relationship is now I’m not happy.”

Kyle continued: “I’m sort of now working on myself inside. And I feel like he’s very focused on his work. So I feel in that aspect we are growing in different directions.”