Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirms she’s returning to the series

Denise Richards has confirmed she’s returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a “friend of” the cast.

The 52-year-old sensationally quit the show in 2020, after she wrapped filming season 10 of the Bravo series.

But in recent weeks, the actress has been spotted filming scenes with her former castmates.

During a new interview with Variety, Denise confirmed: “I have filmed some episodes.”

The mother-of-three said she participated in “a lot of stuff” with her former co-stars, and revealed her experience this time around has “been fun.”

“I’m a big fan of the show,” she added.

Denise’s return to the show comes after her ex-friend Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the series in January, after eight consecutive seasons.

The pair had an epic showdown during season 10 when Lisa questioned Denise about her alleged hook-up with Brandi Glanville.

The actress, who is married to Aaron Phypers, has repeatedly denied the accusation.