Florence Pugh teases her Met Gala 2023 look

Florence Pugh has teased her Met Gala 2023 look.

The Don’t Worry Darling star will attend the star-studded event for the first time on Monday, May 1.

The 27-year-old will join Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino, on the red carpet.

Speaking about her highly anticipated outfit reveal, Florence told The New York Times: “It’s big, but we like big, don’t we?”

“When I’m on those red carpets, there is so much pressure because you’re either selling a movie or trying to make a moment. They’re nerve-racking.”

“The whole point is that you are expressing yourself with what you are wearing. Every time I step out in whatever dress, that’s a version of me that I’m really proud of. So it doesn’t matter if people don’t necessarily like it. I don’t think anything that I do has to be 100 percent loved. Things being up for debate is good. It means people are interested.”

The actress added: “There’s so much glamour on the carpets, and people who know how to pose and walk, and you’re like, oh my god, I’m so out of my depth. But to have this person with you who designed the dress after talking and planning and creating for months takes away 30, 40 percent of the fear.”

“The idea is to be as bold as possible. I love the power that it gives me. I love how it sparks conversation.”

This year’s Met Gala will honour the late legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, following his death back in 2019.

As always, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will serve as co-chair of the lavish event, while a host of celebrities such as Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa and Roger Federer will also take the reigns.

