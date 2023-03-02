Fans rush to defend Hailey Bieber after ‘mean’ comments on her latest Instagram post

Fans have rushed to defend Hailey Bieber, after hundreds of “mean” comments were left under her latest Instagram post.

The model took to the social media app on Wednesday to pay tribute to her husband Justin on his 29th birthday.

She wrote: “29 never looked so good ☺️ Happy Birthday to you best friend!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

“Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love. ✨🥳” Hailey added.

Amid the recent “drama” between Hailey and Justin’s ex Selena Gomez, people started leaving unkind messages under the post.

One follower wrote: “thank you for the unfollow reminder”, and another penned: “Oh I’m still following? Oops gotta fix that.”

Someone else commented: “I forgot to unfollow 👋 😂”, and a fourth wrote: “#teamselena.”

Defending Hailey, one fan wrote: “Its so funny how you call her mean girl and bully yet your own comments are ‘he doesnt love you’, ‘who cares’ ‘divorce’, ‘cancel hailey’ etc. How is this not being mean girl or a bully, I mean take a look at yourself 🫠”

Another commented: “Wtf is wrong with our world? I don’t even keep up with this drama, but I looked at the comments and holy f*ck. The fact that some of y’all are so invested in their lives and even more In hurting her with your comments is beyond sad.”

“Y’all should be ashamed of yourself… They may be famous, but regardless, YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT SOMEONE ELSE IS TRULY GOING THROUGH, so take it easy oh my goodness.”

It comes after fans accused Hailey and Kylie Jenner of “bullying” Selena online, after they appeared to poke fun of her laminated eyebrows.

Kylie later shut down the speculation, and accused fans of “making something out of nothing”.

Selena replied: “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Read more about the recent Hailey and Selena drama here.

Kylie Jenner denies mocking Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/edyQ9HQhxq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023