Fans frenzy as Zac Efron follows ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram

Zac Efron sent fans into a frenzy after following Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram.

The 34-year-old has yet to follow her ex back on the social media platform.

The actors shot to fame in 2006 when they starred as love interests Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical trilogy.

Zac and Vanessa brought their on-screen romance off-screen and dated for around five years, before parting ways.

The High School Musical’s olive branch has sent fans across the globe into a frenzy.

One Twitter user penned: “Zac efron followed Vanessa hudgens… just fell to my knees,” and a second wrote: “zayn and selena, shawn and camila and now zac following vanessa… wtf is GOING ON?? 😭😭😭.”

A third said: didn’t have zac efron following Vanessa Hudgens on my 2023 bingo card but here we are 😂,” while a fourth tweeted: “no bc i don’t think ppl understand how insane it is for zac to follow vanessa like he hasn’t spoken about her in over a DECADE??? SOMETHING SHIFTED IN THE UNIVERSE IDK.”

vanessa hudgends following zac efron in 2023 its the start of something new ❤️🥺 — 𝓡𝓮𝓷𝓮𝓮𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓰𝓲🌸 (@ReneeSergi) April 18, 2023

It comes just months after Zac and Vanessa sparked rumours of a reunion.

Last July, Zac turned heads when he posted a photo of himself outside the iconic East High building, which heavily featured in the High School Musical franchise.

The 35-year-old captioned the photo, “Don’t you… Forget about me ✊🏼,” quoting the 1985 cult classic film The Breakfast Club.

Although it referenced another film, there is no denying that his caption is a nod to High School Musical which launched his hugely successful career.

Zac has maintained distance between himself and the franchise – and notably didn’t reunite with his cast mates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the film back in 2016.

The 35-year-old’s trip down memory lane came just weeks after his former flame Vanessa revisited the iconic school.

In an Instagram video posted on June 26, 2022, the actress surfaced feelings of nostalgia amongst her fans.

The 34-year-old walked around the school grounds in Salt Lake City, Utah as Breaking Free played in the background.

Quoting her character in the franchise, Vanessa captioned the post, “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

Vanessa recently announced her engagement to Cole Tucker earlier this year.

Their relationship came ten months after she split from Austin Butler in January 2020.

Meanwhile Zac’s most recent relationship was with Vanessa Valladares, whom he split from in 2021 after ten months together.

Take a look at fans’ reaction to Zac following Vanessa below:

it’s just a follow but zac and vanessa haven’t interacted in YEARS idk i feel like something in the universe just shifted — elizabeth (@izziealexs) April 17, 2023

ZAC EFRON FOLLOWED VANESSA HUDGENS ON INSTAGRAM! My #Zanessa heart. Lol what the fuck is happening?! pic.twitter.com/9TvCGGTYT7 — j (@gokongweii) April 17, 2023

If you had asked me that Zac Efron would follow Vanessa Hudgens in 2023, I would not have believed you but here we are 😱 pic.twitter.com/FFyBLbsZDd — Lisa 🤍💙💛 (@zacsmidnights) April 17, 2023

zac efron just followed vanessa hudgens on instagram… the world is officially ending…or healing idk pic.twitter.com/HMoqGlTyoI — 𝔠𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔦𝔫𝔢 (@cinematicunts) April 17, 2023

WAIT ZAC EFRON JUST FOLLOWED VANESSA HUDGENS?!?;:!&/@:’s pic.twitter.com/KOtK9qPUve — heartv (@heartmel_wood) April 17, 2023

astrology proving itself to be real once again with mercury rx bringing exes back together

first camila & shawn, and now vanessa & zac — camelia (@Ialisaselena) April 17, 2023

ZAC EFRON FOLLOWED VANESSA HUDGENS ON IG??? OH MY GOD — nicole ✨ (@lMAGINEHERRON) April 17, 2023

Wait what

Zac Efron followed Vanessa Hudgens on IG

The way I screamed

THEY ARE MY FIRST SHIP EVER BOTH ON AND OFFSCREEN

N I know she’s engaged

But would love to see Zanessa be cordial friends now — Aashna (@Aashna__Sh) April 17, 2023