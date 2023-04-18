Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Fans frenzy as Zac Efron follows ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Zac Efron sent fans into a frenzy after following Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram.

The 34-year-old has yet to follow her ex back on the social media platform.

The actors shot to fame in 2006 when they starred as love interests Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical trilogy.

Zac and Vanessa brought their on-screen romance off-screen and dated for around five years, before parting ways.

The High School Musical’s olive branch has sent fans across the globe into a frenzy.

One Twitter user penned: “Zac efron followed Vanessa hudgens… just fell to my knees,” and a second wrote: “zayn and selena, shawn and camila and now zac following vanessa… wtf is GOING ON?? 😭😭😭.”

A third said: didn’t have zac efron following Vanessa Hudgens on my 2023 bingo card but here we are 😂,” while a fourth tweeted: “no bc i don’t think ppl understand how insane it is for zac to follow vanessa like he hasn’t spoken about her in over a DECADE??? SOMETHING SHIFTED IN THE UNIVERSE IDK.”

It comes just months after Zac and Vanessa sparked rumours of a reunion.

Last July, Zac turned heads when he posted a photo of himself outside the iconic East High building, which heavily featured in the High School Musical franchise.

The 35-year-old captioned the photo, “Don’t you… Forget about me ✊🏼,” quoting the 1985 cult classic film The Breakfast Club.

Although it referenced another film, there is no denying that his caption is a nod to High School Musical which launched his hugely successful career.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

Zac has maintained distance between himself and the franchise – and notably didn’t reunite with his cast mates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the film back in 2016.

The 35-year-old’s trip down memory lane came just weeks after his former flame Vanessa revisited the iconic school.

In an Instagram video posted on June 26, 2022, the actress surfaced feelings of nostalgia amongst her fans.

The 34-year-old walked around the school grounds in Salt Lake City, Utah as Breaking Free played in the background.

Quoting her character in the franchise, Vanessa captioned the post, “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

Vanessa recently announced her engagement to Cole Tucker earlier this year.

Their relationship came ten months after she split from Austin Butler in January 2020.

Meanwhile Zac’s most recent relationship was with Vanessa Valladares, whom he split from in 2021 after ten months together.

Vanessa and her fiancé Cole

Take a look at fans’ reaction to Zac following Vanessa below:

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us