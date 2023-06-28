Fans frenzy after spotting Tom Holland and Zendaya at Beyoncé’s concert

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted at a Beyoncé concert earlier this week.

The notoriously private couple were first linked in 2017, following their starring roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming – in which Tom played Peter Parker, and Zendaya portrayed his love interest Michelle.

After years of dating rumours, the pair finally confirmed their romance in July 2021 when they were papped kissing in Tom’s car in Los Angeles.

Fans are in a frenzy after a clip of Tom and Zendaya at Beyoncé’s concert made the rounds on social media.

The video shows the loved-up couple passionately belting out the lyrics to Queen Bee’s Love on Top to each other.

One TikTok user penned: “MY PARENTS,” while another said: “They’re the best 😭.”

A third wrote: “I love them 😭😭😭,” and a fourth commented: “THEY ARE SO PUREE.”

Zendaya and Tom sparked engagement rumours towards the end of last year.

They later added fuel to the speculation in a photo shared to Twitter last month, in which Zendaya hides her left hand in her pocket.

Reacting to the viral photo, one fan tweeted: “Oh they’re getting married.”

Another asked: “when was the last time we saw their left hands?” and a third penned: “okay they getting a lil too adamant about covering their left hands.”

Zendaya & Tom Holland with a fan recently. pic.twitter.com/LEScdp8u0U — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) May 2, 2023