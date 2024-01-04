Fans believe resurfaced Taylor Swift interview reveals she ‘predicted’ romance with Travis Kelce

Fans have speculated that a resurfaced Taylor Swift interview has revealed that the star “predicted” her romance with new beau, Travis Kelce.

The pair dominated headlines throughout the second half of 2023 as fans loved having a front seat to their whirlwind romance.

An old interview from 2009 features the songstress discussing what her ideal relationship would look like, and fans now believe her romance with Travis fits perfectly.

In a Glamour interview, the then 19-year-old was asked if she’d need to date someone who is at “a similar level of success.”

She replied: “I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control.”

“It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.”

When explaining what a relationship would look like for her, Taylor admitted it was: “always going to be long-distance”, due to her jet-setting career.

“I’ll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me.”

“It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!”

Fans now believe Taylor “manifested” her current relationship with the NBA player as she repeatedly jets out to watch his football games.

Travis has also been spotted supporting Taylor at her Eras Tour concerts, recently flying to Argentina in November.

The singer recently admitted in an interview for TIMES, that the pair started seeing each other after Travis brought the songstress up on his podcast, New Height: “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

Contrary to popular belief, the pair were already a “couple” when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

Her appearance at the game garnered huge media coverage, and made headlines all over the world.

Taylor added: “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

The Cruel Summer singer continued: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care…We’re just proud of each other.”

The songstress also added that she thinks football is “awesome” and a sport she has been “missing out on” her whole life.

Since finishing the South American leg of her tour, Taylor and Travis have been reportedly living together in his $6 million mansion, he bought for the pair in Kansas City.