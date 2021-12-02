Fans are convinced Britney Spears has secretly married her beau Sam Asghari.

The couple, who announced their engagement in September, sparked speculation they’re already husband and wife on Thursday, as they celebrated Britney’s 40th birthday.

In a post shared on Instagram, Sam referred to Britney as his “wife” as he posted photos of them kissing on board a private jet.

He wrote: “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world .”

“Everyday is your birthday my queen Happy 1st birthday to my wife #dec2nd @britneyspears.”

Fans were shocked by the caption, and quickly questioned whether the pair have secretly tied the knot.

One fan commented, “wife???? omg” and another wrote, “Wife??? When??? Congratulations !!!”

According to Britney’s Instagram feed, the pair are heading off on vacation to celebrate her milestone birthday today.

Sharing photos of them on the same private jet, the pop singer wrote: “Oh the precious joy today!!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away….”

“God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!”

Britney has been living her best life since she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship last month.

In recent weeks, the mother-of-two has also teased she may sit down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey soon.