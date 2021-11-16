Britney Spears ‘on cloud nine’ as she celebrates the termination of her conservatorship

Britney Spears has been celebrating her freedom.

Last week, the singer’s 13-year conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny without the need for a psychiatric evaluation, which Britney requested during her bombshell court testimony earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 39-year-old revealed she was on “cloud nine” after the ruling, and thanked her lawyer Mathew Rosengart for “turning her life around”.

She wrote: “What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time ☁️ !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne 🥂 at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!!”

“I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!!”

“I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you 🌹 !!!!⁣”

While Judge Brenda Penny effectively terminated Britney’s 13-year long conservatorship, an accountant serving as her temporary conservator will retain some powers.

Public accountant John Zabel, who was appointed her temporary conservator in September, will be able to transfer assets to Britney’s estate and execute “supplemental” decisions on its behalf.

Britney’s conservatorship was terminated two months after her father, Jamie Spears, was forced to step down as her conservator.

The Toxic singer, who is engaged to Sam Asghari, filed a petition to replace her father Jamie as the conservator of her estate in July.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Britney’s estate is worth $57.4 million – which includes $2.7 million in cash assets, and $54.7 million in non-cash assets.

The 39-year-old was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role.

The pop star’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019 after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

After her conservatorship was terminated on Friday, Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart said he would continue investigating “certain claims” against her father.

Speaking to The Sun outside court, he said: “If Britney wants, we will absolutely continue pursuing active investigations into certain claims against Mr. Spears.”

“It’s telling he still will not back down. I look forward to Mr. Spears’ deposition and pursuing that further.”

Mr Rosengart then praised Britney’s fans for the support they’ve shown her throughout her conservatorship battle.

“Britney absolutely knows that without her fans, this day would not be here,” he said.

“Britney’s impact has showcased all around the world and because of her, people in conservatorships from New York to California who are abused by conservators like Jamie Spears will have a spotlight shined down on them.”

“She credits her fans for her freedom and is eternally grateful.”

“Today was an emotional day that was a long time coming and with all due respect, if you would excuse me I now have a very important and exciting phone call to make to my client,” he added.