Britney Spears teases interview with Oprah Winfrey following the end of her conservatorship

Britney Spears has teased an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Last week, the singer’s 13-year conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny without the need for a psychiatric evaluation, which Britney requested during her bombshell court testimony earlier this year.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to address her fans in a video, where she expressed her excitement and gratitude at being able to do things like use a debit card and possess her own car keys for the first time in years.

She captioned the post: “I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah 🤔😜🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!! I mean who knows …”

“I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car …. but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!!”

“I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother !!!! I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!”

In the video, Britney said: “I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. It’s a really a long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in/ So I’m just grateful for each day and being able to have the keys to my car, to be able to be independent and feel like a woman.”

“Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time … It’s the little things.”

The pop star also thanked the #FreeBritney movement for shedding light on her situation and alleged abuse and corruption by her father Jamie and the attorneys involved in the arrangement.

She said: “You guys rock. My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn’t able to speak up and say anything … you guys saved my life, 100%.”

Britney also said that she hopes that the media attention on her case will lead to reforms in the conservatorship system.

She told her followers: “I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and illnesses. Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system.”

While Judge Brenda Penny effectively terminated Britney’s 13-year long conservatorship, an accountant serving as her temporary conservator will retain some powers.

Public accountant John Zabel, who was appointed her temporary conservator in September, will be able to transfer assets to Britney’s estate and execute “supplemental” decisions on its behalf.

Britney’s conservatorship was terminated two months after her father, Jamie Spears, was forced to step down as her conservator.

The Toxic singer, who is engaged to Sam Asghari, filed a petition to replace her father Jamie as the conservator of her estate in July.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Britney’s estate is worth $57.4 million – which includes $2.7 million in cash assets, and $54.7 million in non-cash assets.

The 39-year-old was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role.

The pop star’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019 after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

After her conservatorship was terminated on Friday, Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart said he would continue investigating “certain claims” against her father.

Speaking to The Sun outside court, he said: “If Britney wants, we will absolutely continue pursuing active investigations into certain claims against Mr. Spears.”

“It’s telling he still will not back down. I look forward to Mr. Spears’ deposition and pursuing that further.”

Mr Rosengart then praised Britney’s fans for the support they’ve shown her throughout her conservatorship battle.

“Britney absolutely knows that without her fans, this day would not be here,” he said.

“Britney’s impact has showcased all around the world and because of her, people in conservatorships from New York to California who are abused by conservators like Jamie Spears will have a spotlight shined down on them.”

“She credits her fans for her freedom and is eternally grateful.”

“Today was an emotional day that was a long time coming and with all due respect, if you would excuse me I now have a very important and exciting phone call to make to my client,” he added.