Exes Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spark speculation they’re set to reunite for Christmas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have sparked speculation they’re set to reunite for Christmas, months after announcing their separation.

The former couple were married for four years, and share two daughters together – Willa, three, and Delphine, 19 months.

In September, they released a statement to Instagram confirming: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

Despite their nasty split, pictures published by the Daily Mail today show the ex-couple on separate outings in London ahead of Christmas Day this Monday.

This has lead fans to believe they’re planning to put their differences aside to spend Christmas together as a family.

The news comes just days after Sophie appeared to confirm her new romance with British aristocrat Pearson Peregrine.

The couple were first linked last month when Sophie was seen wrapping her arms around Peregrine, whose family are said to be worth £224 million, in Paris.

The Sun reported that the pair parted ways in chauffeur-driven cars before reuniting at the final of the Rugby World Cup at Stade de France, after publishing a photo of the pair locking lips.

An onlooker who spotted the pair at Gare du Nord in November said: “They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London.”

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

Their split later took a messy turn when the Game of Thrones actress filed a lawsuit against Joe at the US District Court in New York, petitioning for the return of their two daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, to her native England.

In October, Sophie and Joe reached a temporary custody agreement, and later released a joint statement about their co-parenting dynamic.

They told Page Six: “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

After reaching this agreement, Joe filed to dismiss his petition for dissolution, which he filed in Miami.

Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.