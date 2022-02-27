Everything you need to know about the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place tonight from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
The 2022 awards show, which will not have a host, will be the first major, televised, in-person award show of the year.
The SAG Awards celebrates the best achievements in film and television performances, and the show will kick off at 1am GMT.
The show will be live-streamed on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, and for the first time ever, it will also be available to watch on HBO Max on Monday.
Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. will open the ceremony.
A host of stars will take to the stage on the night to present awards, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault and Tony Goldwyn.
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Jesse Plemons, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kerry Washington, Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will also present awards.
During the show, Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet will present the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award to Dame Helen Mirren.
Irish actors Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds will take to the stage to introduce a clip from their film Belfast, which has been nominated for multiple awards.
The cast members of the four other nominated film ensembles will also introduce clips from their respective movies during the ceremony.
These include: Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin from CODA; Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tyler Perry from Don’t Look Up; Lady Gaga and Jared Leto from House of Gucci; and Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith from King Richard.
Irish actresses Caitríona Balfe and Ruth Negga have both been nominated in the ‘Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role’ category for their respective roles in Belfast and Passing.
Check out the full list of nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards below:
MOVIES
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
TELEVISION
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
STUNTS
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings