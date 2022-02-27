Ad
Everything you need to know about the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place tonight from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The 2022 awards show, which will not have a host, will be the first major, televised, in-person award show of the year.

The SAG Awards celebrates the best achievements in film and television performances, and the show will kick off at 1am GMT.

Saoirse Ronan at the SAG Awards | Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

The show will be live-streamed on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, and for the first time ever, it will also be available to watch on HBO Max on Monday.

Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. will open the ceremony.

A host of stars will take to the stage on the night to present awards, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault and Tony Goldwyn.

Nicole Kidman at the SAG Awards | Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Jesse Plemons, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kerry Washington, Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will also present awards.

During the show, Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet will present the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award to Dame Helen Mirren.

Irish actors Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds will take to the stage to introduce a clip from their film Belfast, which has been nominated for multiple awards.

The cast members of the four other nominated film ensembles will also introduce clips from their respective movies during the ceremony.

These include: Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin from CODA; Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tyler Perry from Don’t Look Up; Lady Gaga and Jared Leto from House of Gucci; and Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith from King Richard.

Irish actresses Caitríona Balfe and Ruth Negga have both been nominated in the ‘Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role’ category for their respective roles in Belfast and Passing.

Regina Wagner/Future Image/WENN.com / Instagram

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards below:

MOVIES

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

TELEVISION

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

STUNTS

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series

Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

