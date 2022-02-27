Everything you need to know about the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place tonight from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The 2022 awards show, which will not have a host, will be the first major, televised, in-person award show of the year.

The SAG Awards celebrates the best achievements in film and television performances, and the show will kick off at 1am GMT.

The show will be live-streamed on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, and for the first time ever, it will also be available to watch on HBO Max on Monday.

Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. will open the ceremony.

A host of stars will take to the stage on the night to present awards, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault and Tony Goldwyn.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Jesse Plemons, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kerry Washington, Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will also present awards.

During the show, Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet will present the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award to Dame Helen Mirren.

Irish actors Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds will take to the stage to introduce a clip from their film Belfast, which has been nominated for multiple awards.

The cast members of the four other nominated film ensembles will also introduce clips from their respective movies during the ceremony.

These include: Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin from CODA; Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tyler Perry from Don’t Look Up; Lady Gaga and Jared Leto from House of Gucci; and Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith from King Richard.

Irish actresses Caitríona Balfe and Ruth Negga have both been nominated in the ‘Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role’ category for their respective roles in Belfast and Passing.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards below:

MOVIES

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

TELEVISION Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show STUNTS Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings