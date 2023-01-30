Everything you need to know about the 2023 Grammys

The 2023 Grammy Awards are taking place this Sunday, February 5.

The star-studded awards show will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Here’s everything we know about this year’s show:

Who is hosting?

Trevor Noah will host the 2023 Grammy Awards.

This will be the third time The Daily Show star has presented the prestigious awards.

Who is performing?

Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith will all take to the stage to perform on the night.

What time does the show start?

The awards show will kick off at about 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday night.

Irish fans can tune in from about 12am GMT on Monday.

Who is nominated?

Check out the full list of nominees below:

1. Record of the Year

Don’t Shut Me Down – ABBA

Easy On Me – Adele

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

You And Me On The Rock – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Woman – Doja Cat

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time – Lizzo

As It Was – Harry Styles

2. Album of the Year

Voyage – ABBA

30 – Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

3. Song of the Year

Abcdefu – Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

About Damn Time – Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) – Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

As It Was – Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Bad Habit – Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

Break My Soul – Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Easy On Me – Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

God Did – Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5 – Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Just Like That – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

4. Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy On Me – Adele

Moscow Mule – Bad Bunny

Woman – Doja Cat

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

About Damn Time – Lizzo

As It Was – Harry Styles

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Don’t Shut Me Down – ABBA

Bam Bam – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe – Coldplay & BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song) – Post Malone & Doja Cat

Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher – Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around… – Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) – Norah Jones

Evergreen – Pentatonix

Thank You – Diana Ross

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage – ABBA

30 – Adele

Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

Rosewood – Bonobo

Don’t Forget My Love – Diplo & Miguel

I’m Good (Blue) – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Intimidated – KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

On My Knees – RÜFÜS DU SOL

10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Fragments – Bonobo

Diplo – Diplo

The Last Goodbye – ODESZA

Surrender – RÜFÜS DU SOL

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming And Joy – Jeff Coffin

Not Tight – DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz – Grant Geissman

Jacob’s Ladder – Brad Mehldau

Empire Central – Snarky Puppy

12. Best Rock Performance

So Happy It Hurts – Bryan Adams

Old Man – Beck

Wild Child – The Black Keys

Broken Horses – Brandi Carlile

Crawl! – Idles

Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Holiday – Turnstile

13. Best Metal Performance

Call Me Little Sunshine – Ghost

We’ll Be Back – Megadeth

Kill Or Be Killed – Muse

Degradation Rules – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

Blackout – Turnstile

14. Best Rock Song

Black Summer – Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Blackout – Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Broken Horses – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Harmonia’s Dream – Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

Patient Number 9 – John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

15. Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie – The Black Keys

The Boy Named If – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler – Idles

Mainstream Sellout – Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa – Spoon

16. Best Alternative Music Performance

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball – Arctic Monkeys

Certainty – Big Thief

King – Florence + The Machine

Chaise Longue – Wet Leg

Spitting Off The Edge Of The World – Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

17. Best Alternative Music Album

WE – Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You – Big Thief

Fossora – Björk

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Cool It Down – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

18. Best R&B Performance

Virgo’s Groove – Beyoncé

Here With Me – Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

Hrs & Hrs – Muni Long

Over – Lucky Daye

Hurt Me So Good – Jazmine Sullivan

19. Best Traditional R&B Performance

Do 4 Love – Snoh Aalegra

Keeps On Fallin’ – Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

Plastic Off The Sofa – Beyoncé

‘Round Midnight – Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

20. Best R&B Song

Cuff It – Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

Hrs & Hrs – Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

Hurt Me So Good – Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Please Don’t Walk Away – PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

21. Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk – Cory Henry

Gemini Rights – Steve Lacy

Drones – Terrace Martin

Starfruit – Moonchild

Red Balloon – Tank And The Bangas

22. Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

Black Radio III – Robert Glasper

Candydrip – Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun – PJ Morton

23. Best Rap Performance

God Did – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Vegas – Doja Cat

pushin P – Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let’s Go) – Hitkidd & GloRilla

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

24. Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beautiful – DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

Wait For U – Future Featuring Drake & Tems

First Class – Jack Harlow

Die Hard – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live) – Latto

25. Best Rap Song

Churchill Downs – Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

God Did – Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5 – Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

pushin P – Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

Wait For U – Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

26. Best Rap Album

God Did – DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You – Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

27. Best Country Solo Performance

Heartfirst – Kelsea Ballerini

Something In The Orange – Zach Bryan

In His Arms – Miranda Lambert

Circles Around This Town – Maren Morris

Live Forever – Willie Nelson

28. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Wishful Drinking – Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Midnight Rider’s Prayer – Brothers Osborne

Outrunnin’ Your Memory – Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

Does He Love You – Revisited – Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Going Where The Lonely Go – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

29. Best Country Song

Circles Around This Town – Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

Doin’ This – Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

If I Was A Cowboy – Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die – Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

‘Til You Can’t – Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

30. Best Country Album

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time – Willie Nelson

31. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Positano Songs – Will Ackerman

Joy – Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana – Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger – Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Mystic Mirror – White Sun

32. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Rounds (Live) – Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

Keep Holding On – Gerald Albright, soloist

Falling – Melissa Aldana, soloist

Call Of The Drum – Marcus Baylor, soloist

Cherokee/Koko – John Beasley, soloist

Endangered Species – Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

33. Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live At APPARATUS – The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile – Samara Joy

Fade To Black – Carmen Lundy

Fifty – The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song – Cécile McLorin Salvant

34. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1 – Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Live In Italy – Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone – Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade

Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival – Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding

Parallel Motion – Yellowjackets

35. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bird Lives – John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman – Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage – Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

Architecture Of Storms – Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

36. Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango At The Wall In New York – Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Crisálida – Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

If You Will – Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul – Arturo Sandoval

Música De Las Américas – Miguel Zenón

37. Best Gospel Performance/Song

Positive – Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

When I Pray – DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

Kingdom – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

The Better Benediction – PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

Get Up – Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

38. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

God Really Loves Us (Radio Version) – Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

So Good – DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

For God Is With Us – for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

Fear Is Not My Future – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

Holy Forever – Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version) – Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

39. Best Gospel Album

Die To Live – Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) – Ricky Dillard

Clarity – DOE

One Deluxe – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

All Things New – Tye Tribbett

40. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lion – Elevation Worship

Breathe – Maverick City Music

Life After Death – TobyMac

Always – Chris Tomlin

My Jesus – Anne Wilson

41. Best Roots Gospel Album

Let’s Just Praise The Lord – Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio – Irish American Roots – Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family – Willie Nelson

2:22 – Karen Peck & New River

The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University Marching Band

42. Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera – Christina Aguilera

Pasieros – Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo

Viajante – Fonseca

Dharma + – Sebastián Yatra

43. Best Música Urbana Album

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 – Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

La 167 – Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape – Maluma

44. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento – Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo – Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen – Mon Laferte

Alegoría – Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes – Fito Paez

Motomami – Rosalía

45. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina – Chiquis

Un Canto por México – El Musical – Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe) – Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 Forajido – Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) – Marco Antonio Solís

46. Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz – La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B – Víctor Manuelle

Legendario – Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas – Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives

47. Best American Roots Performance

Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version) – Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

Life According To Raechel – Madison Cunningham

Oh Betty – Fantastic Negrito

Stompin’ Ground – Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Prodigal Daughter – Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

48. Best Americana Performance

Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith] – Eric Alexandrakis

There You Go Again – Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

The Message – Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

You And Me On The Rock – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Made Up Mind – Bonnie Raitt

49. Best American Roots Song

Bright Star – Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

Forever – Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

High And Lonesome – T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

Just Like That – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Prodigal Daughter – Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

You And Me On The Rock – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

50. Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way – Dr. John

Good To Be… – Keb’ Mo’

Raise The Roof – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That… – Bonnie Raitt

51. Best Bluegrass Album

Toward The Fray – The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud – The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain – Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside – Yonder Mountain String Band

52. Best Traditional Blues Album

Heavy Load Blues – Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy

Get On Board – Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down – John Mayall

Mississippi Son – Charlie Musselwhite

53. Best Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far – Shemekia Copeland

Crown – Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance – Ben Harper

Set Sail – North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny – Edgar Winter

54. Best Folk Album

Spellbound – Judy Collins

Revealer – Madison Cunningham

The Light At The End Of The Line – Janis Ian

Age Of Apathy – Aoife O’Donovan

Hell On Church Street – Punch Brothers

55. Best Regional Roots Music Album

Full Circle – Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani – Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center – Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man – Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Ranky Tanky

56. Best Reggae Album

The Kalling – Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted – Koffee

Scorcha – Sean Paul

Third Time’s The Charm – Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi – Shaggy

57. Best Global Music Performance

Udhero Na – Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

Gimme Love – Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

Last Last – Burna Boy

Neva Bow Down – Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

Bayethe – Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

58. Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat – Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini – Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba – Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… (Live) – Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura – Masa Takumi

59. Best Children’s Music Album

Into The Little Blue House – Wendy And DB

Los Fabulosos – Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

The Movement – Alphabet Rockers

Ready Set Go! – Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet – Justin Roberts

60. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense – Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks – Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me – Viola Davis

Music Is History – Questlove

61. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious – Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems – Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View – Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat By The Door – J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. – Amir Sulaiman

62. Best Comedy Album

The Closer – Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster – Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent – Randy Rainbow

Sorry – Louis CK

We All Scream – Patton Oswalt

63. Best Musical Theater Album

Caroline, Or Change – John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) – Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

MJ The Musical – Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Mr. Saturday Night – Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Six: Live On Opening Night – Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

A Strange Loop – Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

64. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Elvis – (Various Artists)

Encanto – (Various Artists)

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) – (Various Artists)

Top Gun: Maverick – Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

West Side Story – (Various Artists)

65. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

The Batman – Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto – Germaine Franco, composer

No Time To Die – Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3 – Nicholas Britell, composer

66. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Austin Wintory, composer

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok – Stephanie Economou, composer

Call Of Duty®: Vanguard – Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy – Richard Jacques, composer

Old World – Christopher Tin, composer

67. Best Song Written For Visual Media

Be Alive [From King Richard] – Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Carolina [From Where The Crawdads Sing] – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick] – Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King] – Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

Nobody Like U [From Turning Red] – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

We Don’t Talk About Bruno [From Encanto] – Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)

68. Best Instrumental Composition

African Tales – Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

El País Invisible – Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)

Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues – Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)

Refuge – Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

Snapshots – Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

69. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song) – Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

How Deep Is Your Love – Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness) – Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

Minnesota, WI – Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

Scrapple From The Apple – John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

70. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Let It Happen – Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

Never Gonna Be Alone – Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying – Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

Songbird (Orchestral Version) – Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram) – Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)

71. Best Recording Package

Beginningless Beginning – Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Divers – William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

Everything Was Beautiful – Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

Telos – Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

Voyeurist – Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

72. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined – Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

Big Mess – Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) – Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

Book – Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 – Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

73. Best Album Notes

The American Clavé Recordings – Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)

Harry Partch, 1942 – John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective – Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

74. Best Historical Album

Against The Odds: 1974-1982 – Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)

The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions – Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective – Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)

To Whom It May Concern… – Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

75. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

76. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Adolescence – George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

Black Radio III – Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

Chloë and the Next 20th Century – Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)

Harry’s House – Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Wet Leg – Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

77. Producer of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

78. Best Remixed Recording

About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) – Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix) – Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix) – Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix) – Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)

Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) – Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

79. Best Immersive Audio Album

Aguilera – Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

Divine Tides – Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Memories…Do Not Open – Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1 – Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World – Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

80. Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra – Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring – Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Perspectives – Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World – Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes – Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

81. Producer of The Year, Classical

Jonathan Allen

Christoph Franke

James Ginsburg

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

82. Best Orchestral Performance

Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World – Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Eastman: Stay On It – Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

John Williams – The Berlin Concert – John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman – Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

83. Best Opera Recording

Aucoin: Eurydice – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X – Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

84. Best Choral Performance

Bach: St. John Passion – John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

Born – Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)

Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11 – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

85. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets – Dover Quartet

Musical Remembrances – Neave Trio

Perspectives – Third Coast Percussion

Shaw: Evergreen – Attacca Quartet

What Is American – PUBLIQuartet

86. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Abels: Isolation Variation – Hilary Hahn

Bach: The Art Of Life – Daniil Trifonov

Beethoven: Diabelli Variations – Mitsuko Uchida

Letters For The Future – Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic – Mak Grgić

87. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Eden – Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

How Do I Find You – Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? – Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)

Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly – Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)

Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene – Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

88. Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story – Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire – JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert For Ukraine – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds – Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

89. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: Ligneous Suite – Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)

Bermel: Intonations – Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God – Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)

Puts: Contact – Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved – Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)

90. Best Music Video

Easy On Me – Adele

Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers Yet To Come – BTS

Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer Woman – Doja Cat

Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers As It Was – Harry Styles

Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

91. Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only – Adele

Paul Dugdale, video director

Paul Dugdale, video director Our World – Justin Bieber

Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers

Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers Billie Eilish Live At The O2 – Billie Eilish

Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers

Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía

Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors

Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – (Various Artists)

Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers

Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young & Crazy Horse