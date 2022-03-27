Everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars take place tonight.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sikes will host the 94th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

A host of famous faces will present awards on the night, including Lady Gaga, Lily James, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Elliot Page, Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Rachel Zegler.

Kevin Costner, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, Stephanie Beatriz, H.E.R., Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater, Shaun White and Tracee Ellis Ross will also present on the night.

Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, percussionist and singer Sheila E., and genre-spanning pianist Robert Glasper will form an an all-star band on the night to perform at the awards show.

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will also take to the stage on the night.

The ceremony will kick off at 1am GMT, and Irish viewers can tune into the show on Sky Showcase.

Irish stars Jessica Buckley and Ciarán Hinds have been nominated for the 2022 Oscars.

Jessie was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in The Lost Daughter.

Ciarán is named under the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Belfast.

Here’s a full list of this years nominees:

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive my Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Coleman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Song

Be Alive – King Richard

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto

Down to Joy – Belfast

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

Somehow You Do – Four Good Days

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

International Feature

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan

Flee – Denmark

The Hand of God – Italy

Drive My Car – Japan

The Wost Person in the World – Norway

Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Live-Action Short

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run