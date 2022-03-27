Everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars take place tonight.
Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sikes will host the 94th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
A host of famous faces will present awards on the night, including Lady Gaga, Lily James, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Elliot Page, Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Rachel Zegler.
Kevin Costner, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, Stephanie Beatriz, H.E.R., Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater, Shaun White and Tracee Ellis Ross will also present on the night.
Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, percussionist and singer Sheila E., and genre-spanning pianist Robert Glasper will form an an all-star band on the night to perform at the awards show.
Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will also take to the stage on the night.
The ceremony will kick off at 1am GMT, and Irish viewers can tune into the show on Sky Showcase.
Irish stars Jessica Buckley and Ciarán Hinds have been nominated for the 2022 Oscars.
Jessie was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in The Lost Daughter.
Ciarán is named under the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Belfast.
Here’s a full list of this years nominees:
Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive my Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Coleman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick … Boom!
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Song
Be Alive – King Richard
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
Down to Joy – Belfast
No Time to Die – No Time to Die
Somehow You Do – Four Good Days
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
International Feature
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan
Flee – Denmark
The Hand of God – Italy
Drive My Car – Japan
The Wost Person in the World – Norway
Animated Short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Documentary Short
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Live-Action Short
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run