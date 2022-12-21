Everything we know about new Emily In Paris heartthrob Paul Forman

Season three of Emily In Paris has finally dropped on Netflix.
The new season sees Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) stay in Paris, where she is faced with a number of difficult decisions.
Should she pursue a long distance relationship with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), or follow her heart and tell Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) how she really feels about him?
Emily also has a big decision to make in her professional life – will she move to Sylvie’s new one or stay working with Madeline at Savoir?
There is also a new heartthrob in town – Nicolas de Leon, played by Paul Forman.
One fan tweeted: “Paul Forman joins #EmilyInParis this season, just in case you need another excuse to take off work and binge the whole show today.”
Paul is British and French actor who lives in London. The 28-year-old graduated from the Drama Studio London in 2016.
He has previously appeared in shows such as Riches, The Spanish Princess and Frank of Ireland.
Paul’s Instagram handle is @peforman (you’re welcome), and he currently has over 82k followers on the app.
Paul’s character Nicolas is described as a charming executive who is running his family’s conglomerate, JVMA.
However, he is keen to prove he is not just another nepotism baby.
Emily in Paris season 3 is available to stream on Netflix now.