Everyone is saying the same thing about Paris Hilton’s baby name.

The 42-year-old announced the surprise birth of her second child, a daughter named London, with her husband Carter Reum on Thanksgiving.

The Hilton heiress posted a photo of a pink baby outfit with the name ‘London’, alongside the caption: “Thankful for my baby girl.”

The news comes after Paris and Carter welcomed their first child, a son named Phoenix, via surrogate in January.

Fans are now speculating the name ‘London’ is inspired by Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which starred Brenda Song as a character named London Tipton.

Similar to Paris, the character was a hotel heiress as her father was the owner of the fictional Tipton hotel in New York City.

When the series aired in the early 2000s, many fans believed London’s character was based on Paris in real life.

The show was hugely popular in the early 2000s, and starred Dylan and Cole Sprouse as the main characters.

Since Paris announced the birth of her daughter, fans have taken to social media to share their excitement over her choosing the name London:

london tipton walked so london hilton could run https://t.co/KO60TCHaBL pic.twitter.com/Fbzalxf5Ms — michael (@amalahills) November 24, 2023

Full circle moment! 👑 Paris Hilton naming her baby ‘London’ is the ultimate tribute to the iconic London Tipton, who was her own TV counterpart. It’s the heiress homage we never knew we needed! #That‘sHot #LegacyLivesOn pic.twitter.com/rDVeeiPwjP — Billy Snider (@sniderstyle) November 24, 2023

not london tipton omg https://t.co/mNLzoSzCVd — jack 🫶 (@jackk826) November 24, 2023

PARIS HILTON HAS NAMED HER DAUGHTER LONDON. LONDON TIPTON — ciara (@welovekatefordx) November 24, 2023

During a previous episode of her podcast, the Hilton heiress revealed she picked out the name London for her daughter over 10 years ago.

She said: “I’m really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day—named London. It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London.”

“I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Paris previously told how she underwent IVF several times in the hopes of having a daughter.

She told Glamour magazine: “We’ve done it seven times… I have all boys. I have 20 boys. I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls.”

The 42-year-old married her husband Carter in November 2021, after two years together.