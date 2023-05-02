Everyone is saying the same thing about Kendall Jenner’s 2023 Met Gala look

A-listers stepped out in serious style on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night.

Among the sea of celebrities was Kendall Jenner – who wore Marc Jacobs for the occasion.

The model donned a black sequin bodysuit, which featured a large silver sequin collar.

Kendall’s bodysuit featured long sleeves, which draped behind her as she made her way up the steps of the Met.

Fans flocked to social media to point out that the 27-year-old’s outfit looked incredibly similar to one which her mom Kris wore in the now-infamous ‘You’ve been Krissed’ meme.

The iconic meme clip was taken from a 2012 video of the Kardashian-Jenner clan lip-syncing to Christina Aguilera’s hit track featuring Mýa, Pink, and Lil’ Kim.

The hilarious trend saw TikTok users are starting fake rumours about celebrities to draw people into watching their video and just when they’re hooked, a sped-up version of the Kris clip plays alongside the caption: “You Just Got Krissed!”

One TikTok user penned: “I WAS WONDERING WHAT I REMINDED ME of 🥲🥲🥲🥲,” while a second wrote: “Like mother like daughter.”

A third commented: “I WAS THINKING BEFORE WHY I FEEL LIKE IVE SEEN IT BEFORE 😭.”

Meanwhile a fourth joked: “you’ve been kendalled.”