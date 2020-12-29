Emma Roberts ‘welcomes first child’ with Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts has reportedly welcomed her first child with Garrett Hedlund.

According to TMZ, the actress gave birth to a baby boy on December 27th in Los Angeles.

Insiders have also claimed the couple called their newborn son Rhodes.

Emma’s pregnancy was first reported back in June, and was accidentally confirmed by her mother Kelly Cunningham.

At the time, the 29-year-old wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret, but that went out the window when her mom “spilled the beans” to her fans on Instagram.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October, Emma confessed: “It was a disaster. And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her.”

“Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

“When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it.’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.’”

Emma said they “kind of laughed” about it, and then “kind of got in a fight.”

The actress admitted: “I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon. She texted me at 2:00 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’”

“Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby.”

Emma, 29, and Garrett, 36, have been dating since March 2019.

