Emma Roberts expecting first child with Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with Garrett Hedlund.

Us Weekly were first to report the news, and it was later confirmed by her mother Kelly Cunningham.

After the news hit headlines, fans flocked to Instagram to congratulate Kelly on Emma’s pregnancy.

Kelly replied: “Thank you so much! Very excited.”

When another fan asked Kelly if Emma is pregnant, she wrote back, “Yes!!”

The news comes just over a year after Emma first sparked rumours she was dating Garrett – following her split from Evan Peters.

Emma dated Evan for about five years and the couple even got engaged, however, their relationship came to an end at the start of 2019.

Prior to his relationship with Emma, Garrett famously dated Kirsten Dunst for four years, but they called it quits in 2016.