Elton John and Dolly Parton lead the tributes to Olivia Newton-John at her state memorial

Olivia Newton-John’s state memorial took place in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday.

The actress and singer, who was best known for her role as Sandy in the cult-classic film Grease, sadly passed away on August 8, 2022 at the age of 73.

A host of A-listers paid tribute to Olivia during the memorial service at Hamer Hall, including Elton John and Dolly Parton.

"Every day with Olivia was a bit of magic." Olivia Newton-John's husband and daughter have given a heart-warming tribute at her state memorial today, touching on their favourite memories of the Aussie star.#9News pic.twitter.com/enbBzzXmtf — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) February 26, 2023

In his video tribute, Elton John said Olivia was someone that he would “look forward to seeing”, and described her as a “wonderful force of nature”.

Dolly Parton said of the late star: “The world lost one of its greatest talents. I know it’s especially painful for all the folks there in Australia, since she’s one of your own.”

Hugh Jackman, Pink, Barry Gibb and Mariah Carey also remembered Olivia in video tributes played during the memorial service.

At today’s State Memorial Service in Melbourne, @MariahCarey paid tribute to her late friend, Olivia Newton-John. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bkBDfJWPmZ — Mariah Carey Australia (Fan Page) (@MariahCareyAU) February 26, 2023

Olivia’s husband John Easterling said in a moving speech: “Every day with Olivia was a bit of magic.”

“We’d each had some hard times in our life before, like everyone has. And we were just talking about how lucky we were, to have found each other, and how in love we were and how much happiness we were experiencing.”

“In an order of magnitude where we thought maybe we should feel guilty because we were so happy, but we decided we’d feel gratitude and just let the happiness run at full throttle.”

The family of Olivia Newton-John has shared their private memories in a magical montage at the state memorial service in Melbourne today. Watch the Olivia Newton-John Memorial on @Channel7 & @7plus. https://t.co/BWiTtt7kGI #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/l224gNNA3W — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) February 26, 2023

Olivia’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi said: “We loved watching our trashy TV shows together and immediately changed the channel when John walked in the room. We pretended we were watching educational shows about plant medicine.”

“My favourite thing to do was watch her watching the birds and the flowers, smelling her roses and the joy it brought to her face was a thing of beauty. I loved making her tea and then making it five times again until I got it right.”

“I loved our snuggles. I would crawl into bed with her late at night, even if I was 20 years old. I loved the way she smelled. I love how she loved fully and completely.”

Olivia’s death was announced by her husband John in a statement shared on Instagram on August 8 last year.

He wrote at the time: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”