Ellen DeGeneres pays tribute to her ‘amazing staff’ – following toxic workplace allegations

The popular chat show host gave a heartfelt speech thanking her crew for their hard work

Ellen DeGeneres has paid tribute to her “amazing crew and staff” in a heartfelt award acceptance speech.

The popular chat show host accepted the award for Daytime Talk Show of 2020 for The Ellen DeGeneres Show at Sunday’s E! People’s Choice Awards, thanking her team for the honour.

“From deep, deep down in my heart, I thank you. I am not only accepting this award for myself but on behalf of my amazing crew and staff who make the show possible,” she told viewers.

“They show up every single day, give 100 percent of themselves 100 percent of the time. That’s 250 people times 170 shows a year, times 18 years, and if you carry the two and divide it by 11… my point is, I love them all.

“I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best,” Ellen added.

“I know this award comes from the people. Thank you to the people, thanks for all of my fans for supporting me and sticking by me.

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am and what this means to mean, it’s more than I could possibly tell you, especially now.”

The talk show host faced a lot of backlash in recent months, after a number of her current and former staff members alleged they were subjected to a “toxic work environment” while working on the show.

The controversy sparked an internal investigation by WarnerMedia, which resulted in the firing of her show’s top producers – Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.