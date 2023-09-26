Ed Sheeran surprises Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid in the sweetest way for their 10th anniversary

Ed Sheeran surprised Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid in the sweetest way for their 10th anniversary.

The singer introduced the Friends actress to the Snow Patrol star, who hails from Co. Derry, back in 2013.

On Monday night, Courteney took to Instagram to mark hers and Johnny’s anniversary, sharing a sweet reel that featured photos of them together.

The reel also featured a sweet clip of Ed singing his hit song ‘Shape of You’ as he sat next to his wife Cherry Seaborn and close pal Johnny on the coach.

Changing the lyrics of the track, Ed sang: “I know your heart is falling too. Johnny’s in love with your body. And last night, you were in his room. And now his bedsheets smell like you. Every day discovering something brand new. Johnny’s beard is the shape of you.”

Courteney captioned the post: “10 years!!! ♥️”

After being introduced to each other by Ed in 2013, Courteney and Johnny got engaged the following year.

The couple briefly called it quits in December 2015, but later rekindled their relationship.

Since getting engaged, the pair have been plagued by rumours surrounding their wedding date.

Back in 2018, it was rumoured that Courteney and Johnny were set to wed in his native Derry – but no ceremony took place.

The following year, the Cougar Town star appeared on The Ellen Show and explained that she and Johnny decided not to get married – and that their relationship was better than ever because of it.