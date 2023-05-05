Drew Barrymore pulls out of hosting MTV Awards just days before the show

Drew Barrymore has pulled out of hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards, just three days before the show.

The actress has stepped down from presenting the awards ceremony on May 7 in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America, who are currently on strike.

In a statement to Variety, Drew said: “I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live.”

“Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation.”

“And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me,” she continued. “I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with.”

“And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.​”

The show’s executive producer Bruce Gillmer also revealed the network fully respects her decision.

“When this all reared its head, we started to prepare for what could be,” he said. “She is not surprisingly, standing in solidarity with the writers, which we have full respect for.”

The awards ceremony, which is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, will now go ahead without a host – or a red carpet.

The news comes after the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, which was set to be hosted by Pete Davidson, was canceled amid the strike.

The Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2, following unsuccessful negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).