Drake files for restraining order against alleged stalker

Drake has filed for a temporary restraining order against his alleged stalker.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the rapper has accused a 29-year-old woman of stalking his Hidden Hills home in California for years.

The documents also accuse the woman of sending threatening emails “wishing him dead” and saying he should “shoot [himself] and [his] son with a bullet.”

The Grammy award-winning artist said in the documents: “As a result of [her] harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family.”

The Canadian star is requesting that the woman stay at least 100 yards away from him, his family and his home.

According to the court docs, the woman was arrested in 2017 for trespassing on the 35-year-old’s property.