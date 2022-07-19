Drake confirms he was ‘detained’ by police in Sweden

Drake has confirmed he was “detained” by Swedish police last week.

In a previous statement to E! News, a rep for the rapper denied his arrest, saying: “Drake is currently at his hotel, and hasn’t been arrested or charged with anything.”

However, the 35-year-old has since shared a carousel of photos and videos of his Ibiza trip to his Instagram page, including one picture of a document he received from Swedish authorities.

The document is entitled: “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained,” and is attributed to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police Board.

According to the legal document, Drake is required to attend an interrogation “as soon as possible,” which will decide whether he should be released or taken into custody.

A music source told The Sun: “It’s all quite confusing but it appears Drake is being treated more leniently.”

“Nobody quite knows why Drake’s reps denied the story, only for him to come out days later and speak to the truth. But he appears very relaxed about the whole thing, which suggests jail time won’t be on the horizon.”

Rumours were rife that the rapper was arrested as “Free Drake” began trending on Twitter last week.

There were reports that alleged the rapper had been arrested on drug charges, and others which alleged he had been involved in a bar brawl.

However, the reason for his detainment remains unclear.