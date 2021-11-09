Drake breaks his silence on ‘devastating’ Astroworld tragedy after performing at the festival

Drake has broken his silence on the “devastating” Astroworld tragedy.

The Canadian rapper made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott’s festival in Houston on Friday, which ended in tragedy after a crowd surge left eight people dead and multiple injured.

Taking to Instagram to address the incident, Drake wrote: “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.”

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering,” the 35-year-old continued.

“I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

More than a dozen concertgoers have filed lawsuits against Travis, as well as the event’s organizers, following the tragedy. One concertgoer, Kristian Paredes, also named Drake in a lawsuit, as well as Travis, Live Nation and Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation – citing negligence.

According to the lawsuit obtained by E! News, Drake allegedly “came on stage alongside Travis Scott and helped incite the crowd,” and “the crowd became chaotic and a stampede began leaving eight dead and dozens including Kristian Paredes severely injured.” A spokesperson for Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation and venue NRG Park told E! in a statement: “Because of pending litigation and ongoing investigations, we are unable to comment.” In a statement shared via Twitter, Travis said he is “absolutely devastated” by what took place during his festival. Goss.ie have contacted Travis and Drake’s reps for comment.