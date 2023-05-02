Doja Cat leaves fans in hysterics after chaotic Met Gala interview

Doja Cat left fans in hysterics after her chaotic interview with Emma Chamberlain at the 2023 Met Gala.

The annual event, which took place on Monday, remember the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The 27-year-old turned out in an elegant outfit inspired by Karl’s beloved cat Choupette, complete with a prosthetic cat nose.

After making her way up the stairs of the Met, Doja was interviewed by Emma Chamberlain – on behalf of Vogue.

The singer baffled fans and Emma alike, when responding to her questions with nothing but ‘meow’.

Fans flocked to social media, with one writing: “commitment to the character 🤌🏽.”

A second said: “😂 I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS!,” and a third wrote: “She don’t take nothing seriously 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

Elsewhere fans commended Emma for handling the chaotic interview so well.

One TikTok user penned: “Love that Emma plays along hahahaha,” while a second said: “i would be like what do i do.”

A third said: “IF I WAS EMMA I WOULD HAVE STARTED LAUGHING SO HARD,” and a fourth commented: “Emma is the best interviewer 👏🏽🤭🐱.”