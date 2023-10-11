Dancing with the Stars’ Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold break their silence on rumoured romance

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold have broken their silence on their rumoured romance.

The 26-year-old, who found fame on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle, was partnered with the professional dancer, 18, on Dancing with the Stars last month.

Over the past few weeks, the pair have raised fans’ eyebrows as they’ve been hanging out together outside of training hours and were recently papped holding hands.

Speaking to Page Six earlier this week, Harry and Rylee played coy about rumours they’re dating.

“I think it’s unfair on Rylee to put, like, pressure on this when it’s her first season,” Harry said of the intense speculation.

“And, you know, whatever’s going on behind the scenes is gonna go on behind the scenes.”

Speaking about that video of him and Rylee holding hands inside LA’s Hollywood Palladium earlier this month, the Too Hot To Handle star said: “I just think that we’re trying to focus on the dancing and get good at it, and everyone’s got all crazy theories.”

“That video does look pretty wild but we got pushed into a corner,” Harry explained.

“We were trying to get out of this concert. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

“We’re just focusing on the dance and just enjoying being together and if something happens, something happens.”

When asked to clarify whether the outing was a “date” or a “group hang”, Rylee giggled: “Yes, just a group hang… I don’t know.”