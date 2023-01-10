Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore expecting first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

Shemar added: “I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed,’ kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up.”

“It’s going to be the best part of—my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

He later revealed in an Instagram post that he and Jesiree are expecting a baby girl.

While this will be Shemar’s first child, Jesiree is already mum to daughter Charli, 5, and son Kaiden, 16, from previous relationships.