Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore expecting first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

Shemar Moore is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.
The actor, who is best known for playing Derek Morgan in Criminal Minds, shared the news on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
He said: “I’m Shemar Moore, 52 and a half years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”
Shemar added: “I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed,’ kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up.”
“It’s going to be the best part of—my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”
He later revealed in an Instagram post that he and Jesiree are expecting a baby girl.
While this will be Shemar’s first child, Jesiree is already mum to daughter Charli, 5, and son Kaiden, 16, from previous relationships.
