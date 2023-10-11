Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding announces the birth of his second child

Henry Golding has announced the birth of his second child.

The Crazy Rich Asians star and his wife Liv Lo welcomed a baby girl on September 9.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the couple shared a video of their childbirth journey.

The couple wrote: “The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other.”

Writing on her Fitsphere blog, Liv wrote: “In 3 pushes Florence Likan Golding was born at 7lbs at 9:03 am on 9/9/23.”

Their baby girl was put on a “10-day course of antibiotics” after having “difficulties” breathing.

“For the first almost two weeks of her life, she needed to be in the NICU.”

Liv was also admitted to the hospital three days after giving birth due to a “blood infection.”

However, she and Florence have both made a full recovery.

Henry and Liv welcomed their first child together on March 31, 2021.