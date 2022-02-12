Courteney Cox shares sweet birthday tribute to Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox has shared a sweet birthday tribute to Jennifer Aniston.

The Friends star turned 53 on Friday and her former co-star and longtime friend Courteney took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback snap to mark the occasion.

She wrote: “Happy birthday @jenniferaniston. I found this picture in our apartment on set. It was the first year we became friends. I Loved you then and even more now.”

Reese Witherspoon also gave her The Morning Show co-star a birthday shout-out on Instagram.

She wrote: “When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile.”

“Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy! Her love of life, her humor, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let’s all wish Jen Happy Birthday! 🎈🎂🎁”

