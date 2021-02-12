Courteney Cox reveals her sweet nickname for Jennifer Aniston in birthday tribute

Courteney Cox has revealed her sweet nickname for Jennifer Aniston.

The actress turned 52 on February 11th, and Courteney marked the occasion by sharing a touching tribute to her friend on Instagram.

The Friends star posted two throwback photos of them together, including a cute snap with Courteney’s daughter Coco.

The 56-year-old captioned the post: “Happy Birthday Jenny Louise!”

“We’ve known each other so long I don’t even remember why I call you that. I love you! ♥️♥️.”

Fans commented on the post to wish Jennifer a Happy Birthday, and to share their thoughts on Jennifer’s nickname.

One fan wrote: “Jenny Louise?! Thats adorable!!” while another commented: “No words for this incredible friendship 👯‍♂️❤️ Happy Birthday to Jen!”

Jennifer’s The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon also shared a sweet tribute to the actress on her birthday.

Posting a photo of them together on Instagram, Reese captioned the post: “Happy birthday to my #morningshow co-host!”

“From Green sisters to news anchors, we always manage to find time to talk and laugh about every topic under the sun.”

“Just one of the many reasons why I feel so lucky to know you on and off the screen. Celebrating you today, my hysterical / loving / talented friend!”

The 52-year-old also received a special birthday message from her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

The Leftovers actor, who split from Jen in 2017, posted a black-and-white photo of his ex-wife on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston. ❤️ you B!”