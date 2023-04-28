Concerns for Khloe, Kim and Kourtney’s feud, and Kylie’s major regret: The biggest revelations from The Kardashians trailer

The trailer for season three of The Kardashians has dropped, and it looks like fans can expect plenty of drama.

The teaser clip opens with Kim touching on her failed romance with Pete Davidson, before addressing her tumultuous divorce from Kanye West.

Khloe is seen asking Kim if she’s okay, to which she tearfully replies, “No, [I’m] not okay.”

During a confessional, Kim appears to break down as she reveals why she’s stayed “silent through all the lies” for the sake of her kids.

The trailer also touches on Khloe receiving treatment for a tumor on her face, which was linked to melanoma – a type of skin cancer.

Over scenes of Khloe with bandages on her face, her sisters are heard expressing concern for her health – citing the amount of weight she’s lost.

Khloe is also asked about her relationship with Tristan Thompson, whom she shares two kids with.

The former couple have broken up several times over the past few years, due to cheating claims.

Scott Disick is seen asking her, “How’s everything going with Tristan. Where do you guys stand?” to which she replies: “I think he thinks lets just ride this out… but no, no chances.”

The trailer also teases a major feud between Kim and Kourtney, as the eldest Kardashian accuses her sister of using her wedding as a “business opportunity”.

The 44-year-old married Travis Barker at a star-studded wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy last year.

The bride, groom and their entire wedding party were dressed by Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion, who also helped organise their nuptials.

Earlier this year, Kim was announced as the face of Dolce & Gabbana – just months after attending her sister’s lavish Italian wedding.

In the trailer, Kourtney fumes: “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity…”

In another clip, Kim asks Khloe if Kourtney was mad at her, to which she responds: “Livid.”

“I’m really confused at how this narrative came into her head,” Kim says during a confessional.

“Like, I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’”

Kourtney is then seen telling Khloe: “People think it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not. It’s who she is to the core.”

At the end of the trailer, Kylie is also seen urging her sisters to have a conversation about “the beauty standards that [their family] is setting.”

Expressing regret over her cosmetic enhancements, Kylie says she wished she “never touched anything to begin with”.

“I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did,” she added.

The Kardashians will premiere on Disney+ in Ireland & the UK on May 25.