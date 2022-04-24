Christine Quinn launches her own company after dramatic Selling Sunset season five ending

Christine Quinn has launched her own company, after leaving The Oppenheim Group.

The Selling Sunset star and her husband Christian Richard have set up their own business together called RealOpen, with plans to disrupt the real estate market as we know it.

Christine tweeted on Saturday: “Introducing my company RealOpen.com. Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?”

The mum-of-one continued: “It took over a year of hard work and tenacity to create this platform and patent-pending technology to revolutionize the housing market.”

“My Boss Bitch manifesto is don’t STOP until you are the Boss of your own life. YOU and only you control your storyline. It was a moon shot, and now it’s a reality. Crypto is the new global financial system. Why ride the wave, when you can help create it.”

“We work with buyers, sellers, and agents. Don’t get left behind…”

According to Forbes, RealOpen bridges the gap between digital assets and physical goods.

Using secure, proprietary software, it allows anyone, anywhere to purchase or sell a home via crypto.

Christine told the publication that part of her decision to leave The Oppenheim Group is because the luxury brokerage wasn’t forward-leaning and wasn’t a believer in crypto.

The fifth season of Selling Sunset joined Netflix on Friday, and the season finale saw Christine deny accusations that she bribed one of Emma Hernan’s clients into working with her.

Christine then did not show up for a meeting with her boss Jason Oppenheim, and her future on the show left unclear.

The reality star has since claimed that the meeting with Jason “wasn’t real”, calling it “a big 5k lie and beyond”.

Season 5 of Selling Sunset is on Netflix now.