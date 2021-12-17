Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘expecting their second child together’

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their second child together.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the couple are preparing to welcome another baby next year.

Chris, 42, and Katherine, 32, are already parents to their 16-month-old daughter Lyla Maria.

The actor is also father to his 9-year-old son Jack, who he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris married Katherine, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, in June 2019.

The news comes after Chris recently posted a sweet tribute to Katherine on her 32nd birthday.

Alongside photos of his beloved wife, he wrote: “Happy birthday honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you.”

You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other.”

“Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us.”

He added: “Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious.”

“I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much.”

