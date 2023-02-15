Chris Evans shares snaps with rarely-seen girlfriend Alba Baptista

Chris Evans has shared sweet snaps with his rarely-seen girlfriend Alba Baptista.

Last November, a source told PEOPLE magazine that the Captain America actor had been dating the 25-year-old “for over a year and it’s serious”.

Taking to his Instagram story on Tuesday, the Captain America actor paid tribute to his love with a series of sweet Valentine’s Day posts.

Among two goofy videos of Alba, Chris shared a video montage of sweet snaps of their relationship.

The couple have reportedly been dating for nearly two years.

A source told PEOPLE: “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Just hours after news of their relationship broke back last November, the couple were papped holding hands.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Chris and Alba tried to keep a low profile while going on a romantic walk through Central Park.

The couple wore sunglasses and face masks in an attempt to keep their identities concealed.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted flirty comments Chris had left under Alba’s Instagram post before they confirmed their relationship.

Chris commented “👏🫠,” under a photo of Alba promoting he upcoming Portuguese film A Dream In Paris.

In 2020, Alba made her English-language acting debut in Netflix’s Warrior Nun.

Last year, the actress starred as Natasha in Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris.

The 25-year-old impressively speaks five languages – including English, Portuguese, Spanish, French and German.