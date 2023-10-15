Chris Evans shares new details about his and Alba Baptista’s wedding

Chris Evans has shared new details about his and Alba Baptista’s wedding.

The Captain America star married the 26-year-old actress last month, after a whirlwind romance.

Weeks after the news broke, Chris finally confirmed their marriage at New York ComiCon on Saturday.

He told the crowd at the Javits Center: “I got married. It was really, really great.”

The 42-year-old also revealed he and Alba had two wedding ceremonies.

He said: “We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese.”

“It’s a lot planning for a wedding. For those of you who are married, it takes a lot out of you,” Chris added.

Chris and Alba were first romantically linked last November.

At the time, a source told People magazine that the couple had been dating “for over a year”.

According to the publication, they celebrated their nuptials with a party at his Boston home.

A source said that “a large tent and dance floor were set up at the house” and music was heard into the night on Saturday, September 9.

An observer revealed Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were spotted looking “very happy, joking and smiling” at their Boston hotel after the party.

Other A-listers at the event included Chris’ Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, Jeremy Renner, and Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost.

People magazine also reported that Chris and Alba’s wedding weekend included a gathering at a private estate in Cape Cod.