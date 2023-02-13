Chris Brown ‘reacts’ to ex Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance

Chris Brown appears to have reacted to his ex Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance.

The Forever singer took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday night after Rihanna headlined the sporting event’s half-time show.

The 33-year-old wrote: “GO GIRL”, alongside a red heart and praying-hands emojis.

Rihanna and Chris started dating back in 2007, but the former couple called it quits two years later after Chris assaulted Rihanna ahead of the 2009 Grammys.

The R&B singer plead guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend, and was ordered to serve five years of probation, community service and counselling for domestic violence.

Rihanna has been dating rapper A$AP Rocky since 2020.

The couple welcomed their first child together in May last year – a baby boy.

During her Super Bowl performance on Sunday, Rihanna confirmed she is pregnant with the couple’s second child, as she debuted her baby bump.