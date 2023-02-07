Chris Brown apologises after his ‘really rude’ reaction to Robert Glasper’s Grammy win

Chris Brown has apologised to Robert Glasper, after his “really rude” reaction to him winning a Grammy.

Robert took home the Best R&B Album trophy for ‘Black Radio III’ at the star-studded awards show on Sunday night.

Chris, who had been nominated for the award, went onto his Instagram Stories after Robert’s win and asked: “WHO THE F**K IS THIS?”

Chris Brown not knowing who Robert Glasper is isn't the flex he thinks it is. pic.twitter.com/FVgBQfltZN — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) February 5, 2023

Fans later took to Twitter to slam Chris for being “disrespectful” to Robert.

One tweeted: “Chris Brown trying to be shady towards Robert Glasper isn’t funny at all. Robert been one of the most talented musicians in Hip Hop for over a decade now. Black Radio 3 is an AMAZING album. Put some respect on his name.”

Another wrote: “That lack of respect for Robert Glasper says a lot about Chris Brown. Robert is a fantastic musician and embodies what musicianship is all about. He’s collaborative, has fun, and moves the game forward. The Black Radio series deserves all the love and more.”

Chris has since revealed he reached out to Robert to apologise to him for his social media rant.

He took to his Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of a text he sent Robert over the weekend, which read: “Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys.. you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean.”

“After doing my research I actually think your amazing… THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same categor[y].. two totally different vibes and genres.”

“So from one Black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G,” the Forever singer signed off.