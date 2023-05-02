Cher ‘splits’ from 37-year-old beau Alexander Edwards

Cher has reportedly split from her 37-year-old beau Alexander Edwards.
According to TMZ, the couple parted ways weeks ago.
A source told the publication that despite speculation, Cher and Alexander were not engaged.
On Christmas Day, Cher shared a photo of a huge diamond ring she received from her beau.
At the time, she wrote: “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.”
The ‘Goddess of Pop’ confirmed her romance with Alexander last November.
In a series of tweets, Cher revealed that she met the music producer at Paris Fashion Week, and that he has met her family.
Alexander♥️ pic.twitter.com/o8tH1F0Th6
— Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022
The songstress also hit back at those criticizing the couple’s 40-year age gap.
She wrote: “I’m Not Defending us.Haters are Gonna Hate… Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”
In another tweet, Cher exclaimed: “Love doesn’t know math!”
Alexander was previously in a relationship with model Amber Rose, and the former couple share a three-year-old son called Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.
