Cher ‘splits’ from 37-year-old beau Alexander Edwards

Cher has reportedly split from her 37-year-old beau Alexander Edwards.

According to TMZ, the couple parted ways weeks ago.

A source told the publication that despite speculation, Cher and Alexander were not engaged.

On Christmas Day, Cher shared a photo of a huge diamond ring she received from her beau.

At the time, she wrote: “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.”

The ‘Goddess of Pop’ confirmed her romance with Alexander last November.

In a series of tweets, Cher revealed that she met the music producer at Paris Fashion Week, and that he has met her family.

The songstress also hit back at those criticizing the couple’s 40-year age gap.

She wrote: “I’m Not Defending us.Haters are Gonna Hate… Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

In another tweet, Cher exclaimed: “Love doesn’t know math!”

Alexander was previously in a relationship with model Amber Rose, and the former couple share a three-year-old son called Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

