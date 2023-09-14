‘Cheers to forever and ever’ Justin Bieber pens sweet tribute to wife Hailey on their 5th wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber has penned a sweet tribute to his wife Hailey on their 5th wedding anniversary.

The couple secretly wed at a New York City courthouse on September 13, 2018 – just two months after the Canadian musician proposed to the model in the Bahamas.

One year later, Justin and Hailey exchanged vows in front of family and friends at their star-studded second wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

Justin took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of loved-up snaps with his wife, as he marked five years since they first said ‘I do’.

He wrote: “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations.”

“So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Hailey also marked the occasion by sharing a carousal of photos, which she captioned: “5 ✨🤍 I love you.”

It comes after the model revealed why she’s “scared” to have children with Justin.

In an interview with The Sunday Times back in May, the 26-year-old admitted she wants kids “so bad” but is worried about welcoming a child in the public eye.

“I literally cry about this all the time,” she said. “I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.” “We can only do the best we can to raise them,” Hailey continued. “As long as they feel loved and safe.”