Charlie Puth announces his engagement to childhood friend Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Brooke Sansone.

The couple, who grew up together in New Jersey, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday night.

Posting photos of them posing at restaurant in NYC, the singer wrote: “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes.”

“I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

In the photos, Brooke can be seen wearing a massive diamond ring as the pair celebrated their engagement.

While the couple are childhood friends, they only started dating last year after reconnecting over the summer.

Charlie made their romance Instagram official that December, as he celebrated his 31st birthday.

They later made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in February.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show last October, Charlie revealed he was dating somebody who he has a long history with.

At the time, he said: “​​[She’s] someone that I grew up with. She’s always been very, very nice to me.”

“I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well.”