Carey Mulligan expecting third child with husband Marcus Mumford

Carey Mulligan is expecting her third child with her husband Marcus Mumford.

A rep for the actress confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE magazine.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5.

Carey got engaged to the Mumford & Sons frontman in August 2011 after just five months of dating.

The following year, the couple tied the knot on a farm in Somerset, England, in front of 200 guests.

The star-studded guest list included the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Sienna Miller and Colin Firth.