Cardi B defends estranged husband Offset – after filing for divorce

The rapper has slammed fans for "disrespecting" him

Cardi B has defended her estranged husband Offset, one month after she filed for divorce.

The WAP rapper filed for divorce from Offset last month, describing their marriage as “irretrievably broken” in court documents.

In a since-deleted tweet, Cardi said while she doesn’t currently speak to Offset, she’s still going to defend him.

Cardi wrote: “I don’t give a f*** if you don’t like him. I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father.”

“I will slap the s*** out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture.”

“If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s***,” she added.

The news comes after Cardi recently denied claims Offset cheated on her.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.