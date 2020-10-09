Maura Higgins risks awkward run-in with ex Curtis Pritchard – as they attend same event

The Love Island stars are not on good terms

Maura Higgins risked an awkward run-in with her ex Curtis Pritchard, as they both turned up to the same event.

On Thursday night, the exes both attended the star-studded launch of Thorpe Park’s Fright Night – seven months after they dramatically split in March.

In photos published by the Mirror, Maura was spotted keeping her distance from Curtis, as she hung out with fellow Love Island stars Georgia Steel and Chris Hughes.

Meanwhile, Curtis arrived with his brother AJ Pritchard, and AJ’s girlfriend Abbie Quinnen.

Maura and Curtis haven’t been on the best terms over the past few months.

Back in August, Curtis was pictured kissing professional dancer Amber Pierson – just months after she denied claims that they hooked up behind Maura’s back.

After the photos hit headlines, Maura cryptically tweeted, “The truth always comes out in the end,” before she unfollowed Curtis on Twitter.

A host of Love Island stars then showed their support for Maura by unfollowing Curtis on social media – including her best mate Chris Taylor.

Curtis was first linked to Amber earlier this year, but at the time they both insisted they were just friends.

Maura announced her split from Curtis in early March, and a few days later Amber released a statement on her Instagram Story addressing her relationship with Curtis – after an anonymous Twitter account alleged they had seen them kissing.

She wrote: “I didn’t want to speak out about this, but I feel I have to as I have been receiving a few abusive messages recently regarding what’s been in the papers.”

“To be very clear, Curtis and I have never been together. We are simply friends and dance partners! There are 13 dancers going on tour, and I am one of them.”

“The ‘cheating’ allegations this week are out of the blue and are complete lies. I wanted no part in this but what I will say is Curtis is genuinely a lovely and talented guy, who doesn’t deserve any of this,” she added.

