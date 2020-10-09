Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s extravagant wedding plans

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly planning to wed on both sides of the Atlantic – by hosting two ceremonies next summer.

According to The Sun, the two ceremonies will be held in Nicola’s hometown of Florida and the Beckhams’ estate in the Cotswolds.

Brooklyn’s father David is expected to act as the master of ceremonies, and his brothers Romeo and Cruz will be his best men.

An insider said: “Brooklyn is incredibly family focused, just like his parents, and the boys are so close. They are brothers and best mates.”

“Although many assumed David would get the gig, there was really never any question of who he would choose to be his best men.”

“Coming from such a high profile family, Brooklyn wanted someone he could trust entirely. And that means family. We think they will be sharing the role and give a joint speech at the receptions.”

Sources have also claimed Nicola has asked Brooklyn’s mother Victoria to design her wedding dress.

The insider said: “Victoria was absolutely delighted — and, of course, unbelievably honoured.”

“Nicola is a beautiful girl and will look amazing in anything, but Victoria is famed for her sleek, modern and minimal designs. There will be nothing flouncy — Victoria even has a very cool tuxe option.”

The source continued: “It’s too early for all the micro details, like cake and catering, to have been hammered out. But both families are adamant the wedding will be one to remember.”

“One ceremony will be in Florida, where Nicola’s family have their main residence. The other is likely to be in the Cotswolds, where Nicola and Brooklyn have spent time together this summer.”

“They will likely have a big-name artist performing at the evening do, but nothing has yet been signed off — again, largely because of coronavirus.”

“Artists are unable to commit to their own touring schedules. Even Elton is meant to be touring next year.”

The insider added: “Brooklyn and Nicola cannot wait to tie the knot. While money may be no object, they are adamant it will be an exclusive affair, and despite the apparent scale of the thing, it will actually be pretty intimate.”

“When it comes down to it, both Nicola and Brooklyn are just two young, quite shy kids who are madly in love and just want to make everything official.”

The couple announced their engagement in July, less than a year after they started dating.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.