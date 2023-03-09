Cara Delevingne reveals she checked into rehab after ‘heartbreaking’ viral photos

Cara Delevingne has revealed she checked into rehab last year.

The model sparked concern after photos and videos of her displaying erratic behaviour at a Los Angeles airport went viral in September 2022.

At the time, a source told The Sun that Cara’s friends and family were “incredibly concerned” about her.

In a new interview with Vogue, Cara admitted the videos and photos of her gave her an urgent wake-up call, and she decided to check into rehab.

The 30-year-old explained that she had just returned from Burning Man when the photos were taken, adding: “I hadn’t slept. I was not okay. It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, Okay, I don’t look well.”

“You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for… If I was continuing to go down the road I was, I would either end up dead or, like, doing something really, really stupid.”

Cara admitted she “was alone, really alone” during the Covid-19 pandemic and during this time, she became addicted to various undisclosed substances.

She said: “I just had a complete existential crisis. All my sense of belonging, all my validation—my identity, everything—was so wrapped up in work. And when that was gone, I felt like I had no purpose. I just wasn’t worth anything without work, and that was scary.

“Instead of taking the time to really learn something new or do something new, I got very wrapped up in misery, wallowing, and partying. It was a really sad time.”

Cara continued: “From September, I just needed support. I needed to start reaching out. And my old friends I’ve known since I was 13, they all came over and we started crying. They looked at me and said, ‘You deserve a chance to have joy.'”

After checking into rehab, the model committed to a 12-step program, and has remained sober since.

She told the magazine: “This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realizing so much. People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, ‘Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it.’ And it’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight.”