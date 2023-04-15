Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reunite at Coachella – almost 18 months after split

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reunited at Coachella on Friday night.

The former couple announced their split via Instagram back in November 2021.

At the time, they wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” the former couple continued. “We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

On Friday night, Shawn and Camila were papped catching up at Coachella.

The Havana singer is newly-single after splitting from well-known businessman Austin Kevitch after eight months of dating.

Meanwhile Shawn is rumoured to be dating Dr Jocelyne Miranda, 51.

Shawn and Camila met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone back in 2014, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in 2020, Shawn admitted he and Camila had discussed getting engaged, describing her as his “forever person”.

“I really think when you know, you know,” he told the publication. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old.”

“I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast… But I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”